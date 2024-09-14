Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 4,550 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $92,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of WHLR stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

