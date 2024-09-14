William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 20,876 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $176,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.3 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

