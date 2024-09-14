William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,534,684 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,534,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.