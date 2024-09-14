William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $156,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Novanta by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Novanta by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $171.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $19,398,296.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,063 shares of company stock worth $2,591,881 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.