William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $210.96 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,858 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.95% of Axon Enterprise worth $210,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $379.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $385.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.35. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

