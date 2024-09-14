William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $318.65 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,267 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $318,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $116.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

