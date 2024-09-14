William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,705 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.14% of Chemed worth $257,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Chemed by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total transaction of $975,296.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $574.59 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $497.36 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

