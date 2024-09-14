William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,852 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $230,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

