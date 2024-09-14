William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 211,533 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of NICE worth $198,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

NICE opened at $164.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.62. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

