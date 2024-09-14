WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 6,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $29.31.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCBR. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

