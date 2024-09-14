Worldcoin (WLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88.50 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $662.44 million and $88.50 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00260692 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,723,396 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 437,176,910.03257287 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.52551365 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $125,646,508.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

