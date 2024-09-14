Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Joseph Geagea Buys 1,000 Shares

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$14.68 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of A$14,680.00 ($9,786.67).

Worley Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71.

Worley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

