Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 11,631 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

