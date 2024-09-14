Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $286,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.80. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.