Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
