Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.