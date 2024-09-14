Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,881 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

