Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 422 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

