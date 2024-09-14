Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 519 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,767. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.