XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Down 62.8% in August

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
XChange TEC.INC Price Performance
XHG opened at $0.62 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $16.28.
XChange TEC.INC Company Profile
