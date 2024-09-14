Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Down 4%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.29. 108,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 633,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xencor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

