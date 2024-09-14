YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Update

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YY Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83. YY Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get YY Group alerts:

YY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.