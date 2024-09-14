Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $188,763.12 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

