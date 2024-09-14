Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 620.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 92,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $211.95 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.