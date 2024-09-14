Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 625.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $863,145. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

