Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after buying an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,745,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,128.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

