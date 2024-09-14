Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $277.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

