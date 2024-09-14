Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.