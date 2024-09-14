Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $299,937.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.90.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

