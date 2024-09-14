Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.37. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.