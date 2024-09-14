Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 382 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.41 and its 200-day moving average is $541.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

