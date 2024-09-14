Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 654 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

