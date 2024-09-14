Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $163.74 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $177.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,159 shares of company stock valued at $40,166,893 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

