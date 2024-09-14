Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6219 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

