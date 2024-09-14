Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

