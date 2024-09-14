Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 985,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Zumiez Stock Performance
Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
