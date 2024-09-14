Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra Sells 52,851 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 76.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

