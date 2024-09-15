135,860 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.19% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $42.43 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

