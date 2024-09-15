1ST Source Bank Has $375,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.