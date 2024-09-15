1ST Source Bank Sells 160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $134.34 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

