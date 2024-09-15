28,049 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,071.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

