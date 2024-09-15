39,624 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

