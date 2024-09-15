3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

