5,200 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

