6,738 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

ESS opened at $314.05 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $314.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

