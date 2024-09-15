8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

8X8 Stock Up 4.4 %

EGHT stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $241.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 188.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 990,352 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 576,418 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

