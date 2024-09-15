9,450 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.8 %

NTNX opened at $59.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.59, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

