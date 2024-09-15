AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %
AbbVie stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
