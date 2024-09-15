Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

