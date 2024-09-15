Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

