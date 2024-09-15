Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $51.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after buying an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.